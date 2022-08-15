https://sputniknews.com/20220815/ukrainian-forces-shelling-energodar-explosions-reported-near-nuclear-power-plant-authorities-say-1099622454.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell Areas Near Zaporozhye NPP Using British-Made Howitzers: Authorities
Russia's foreign and defense ministries have accused Western countries and the leaders of international organizations of turning a blind eye to Kiev's "nuclear... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Zaporozhye Region city of Energodar for two hours in massed artillery strikes on Monday, with explosions recorded near the city's NPP, local authorities have reported.Strikes were also reported on the nearby settlement of Ivanovka.City emergency services were dispatched to collect information about possible victims and damage.The artillery fire was conducted from across the Dnieper River, the northern bank of which is controlled by Ukrainian forces.Engodar administration council member Vladimir Rogov provided an update on the situation later in the day, saying the Ukrainian military had lobbed about 25 heavy artillery strikes using US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.Ukraine was stocked up with more than 130 of the BAE Systems-manufactured howitzers, with the artillery pieces delivered to the country by the US, Australia and Canada.The massive Zaporozhye NPP and its six reactors has been under the control of Russian forces since March, with a pro-Russian administration established in the city and the plant continuing to generate power and to provide nearly half of Ukraine's electricity. The plant's security is handled jointly by Russian forces and local authorities and police, and the vast majority of its 11,000 engineers and other employees have remained at their posts.The Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions have repeatedly attacked the facility using drones and long-range artillery. Local authorities and the Russian military and foreign ministry have accused Kiev of engaging in "nuclear terrorism," threatening not only Ukraine and Russia, but the whole of Europe with a nuclear catastrophe.Western media reporting on the dire situation around Zaporozhye NPP has been nothing short of schizophrenic, with the MSM sticking to Kiev's narrative that Russian forces are shelling a facility which they themselves control and rigging it with mines and explosives.Last week, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned the security council that the world was on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe, warning that a disaster sparked by a Ukrainian attack on the ZNPP could happen "at any moment," and spew radioactive pollution across most of Ukraine's major population centers, including Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa, as well as areas in neighboring Russia, Belarus, the Donbass republics, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Zaporozhye Region city of Energodar for two hours in massed artillery strikes on Monday, with explosions recorded near the city's NPP, local authorities have reported.
"For more than an hour, the Ukrainian Armed Forces terrorists have been conducting massive fire from artillery positions. Explosions have been recorded in Energodar in the area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, residential microdistricts and the city's industrial zone," Energodar's administration said in a press release.
Strikes were also reported on the nearby settlement of Ivanovka.
City emergency services were dispatched to collect information about possible victims and damage.
The artillery fire was conducted from across the Dnieper River, the northern bank of which is controlled by Ukrainian forces.
Engodar administration council member Vladimir Rogov provided an update on the situation later in the day, saying the Ukrainian military had lobbed about 25 heavy artillery strikes using US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.
"Over the past two hours, about 25 strikes using heavy [M]777 artillery were inflicted on a peaceful city, the area around the nuclear power plant and its residential areas," Rogov wrote on his Telegram page.
Ukraine was stocked up with more than 130 of the BAE Systems-manufactured howitzers, with the artillery pieces delivered to the country by the US, Australia and Canada.
The massive Zaporozhye NPP and its six reactors has been under the control of Russian forces since March, with a pro-Russian administration established in the city and the plant continuing to generate power and to provide nearly half of Ukraine's electricity. The plant's security is handled jointly by Russian forces and local authorities and police, and the vast majority of its 11,000 engineers and other employees have remained at their posts.
The Ukrainian military and nationalist battalions have repeatedly attacked the facility using drones and long-range artillery. Local authorities and the Russian military and foreign ministry have accused Kiev of engaging in "nuclear terrorism," threatening not only Ukraine and Russia, but the whole of Europe
with a nuclear catastrophe.
Western media reporting on the dire situation around Zaporozhye NPP has been nothing short of schizophrenic
, with the MSM sticking to
Kiev's narrative that Russian forces are shelling a facility which they themselves control and rigging it with mines and explosives.
Last week, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia warned
the security council that the world was on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe, warning that a disaster sparked by a Ukrainian attack on the ZNPP could happen "at any moment," and spew radioactive pollution across most of Ukraine's major population centers, including Kiev, Kharkov and Odessa, as well as areas in neighboring Russia, Belarus, the Donbass republics, Moldova, Romania and Bulgaria.