UK Labour Party Vows to Freeze Household Energy Bills as Part of ‘Emergency' Cost of Living Plan

UK Labour Party Vows to Freeze Household Energy Bills as Part of ‘Emergency' Cost of Living Plan

UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer had earlier pilloried “lame duck” Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he called for a “strategic, credible plan” in the... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has unveiled the key points of his party’s “emergency” plan, to be later released in full, to tackle the UK's cost of living crisis.In the face of rampant inflation and the jump in prices, Starmer vowed that his party’s “fully-funded” £29bn energy plan would allow families to save £1,000 on their gas and electricity bills this winter.Price Cap ‘Freeze’The Labour party’s plan presupposes freezing the energy cap - the maximum that suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy - in both October and January.Currently, the cap is at £1,971. However, adjusted by energy regulator Ofgem every three months based on the price energy suppliers pay producers for electricity and gas, it is expected to go up in October and, subsequently, January.Globally soaring energy costs have accelerated since sweeping anti-Russia sanctions were put in place by western countries over the crisis in Ukraine. The self-inflicted economic fallout from the measures aimed at reducing Russia’s energy exports have driven gas and electricity costs to hit record highs.UK energy industry analysts Cornwall Insight predict an average annual bill may reach £3,582 in October and £4,266 in January 2023.Furthermore, inflation hit 9.4% in June - the highest level in over 40 years – with the Bank of England warning it could reach 13% next year. Freezing the price cap, stated Starmer, will bring inflation down by 4%.‘Fully-Funded PlanKeir Starmer clarified how the Labour party’s plan would fund the energy cap freeze. Firstly, this could be achieved by increased tax revenues from oil and gas producers.More money would come from the already earmarked by the government £14bn of non-targeted extra support to cover energy bill rises. And, finally, by keeping energy bills down, Labour proposed reducing the rate of inflation, resulting in £7bn saved in government debt interest payments.Labour's "emergency package" also includes insulating 19 million homes across the country over the next decade to reduce energy demand.Keir Starmer underscored that “12 years of Tory government… failed to prepare and refused to invest, leaving bills higher and our country less secure," adding:The Labour and other opposition parties in the UK have been urging the government to take immediate action on the rising living costs. Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on August 12 that current financial support that the government has allocated to vulnerable households amid the rising cost of living was insufficient and needed be increased regardless of who will become the next PM. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5, as ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are the two final Tory candidates as a result of the fifth round of voting held in late July.

