Trump Reportedly Offered Help to US Justice Department After Raid on His Florida Residence
According to the report, Trump said he was willing to do whatever it took to help his country in order to quell the anger among his supporters over what he characterized as breaking into his residence.The former president also reportedly suggested that the FBI could have planted evidence during the raid on his residence last Monday.Trump and numerous commentators have said the Justice Department and the FBI had been weaponized against political opponents of Democrats and some establishment Republicans and seek to prevent him from running again in the presidential race in 2024.The Justice Department requested a federal judge to unseal the FBI search warrant and inventory from the raid on Friday in order to refute Republicans’ claims of being engaged in a political attack. The inventory showed that the FBI had recovered 11 sets of classified documents as part of an inquiry into potential criminal violations of the Espionage Act, as well as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Section 2071, both of which involve categories such as theft, concealment or destruction of government documents.
us, donald trump, fbi

14:52 GMT 15.08.2022 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 15.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BRANDON BELLFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRANDON BELL
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said that he offered help to the Justice Department following the controversial raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last week but has not received a response yet, Fox News reported on Monday.
According to the report, Trump said he was willing to do whatever it took to help his country in order to quell the anger among his supporters over what he characterized as breaking into his residence.
The former president also reportedly suggested that the FBI could have planted evidence during the raid on his residence last Monday.
Trump and numerous commentators have said the Justice Department and the FBI had been weaponized against political opponents of Democrats and some establishment Republicans and seek to prevent him from running again in the presidential race in 2024.
Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
Americas
Trump Requests That FBI Return Documents Taken From Mar-a-Lago
02:59 GMT
The Justice Department requested a federal judge to unseal the FBI search warrant and inventory from the raid on Friday in order to refute Republicans’ claims of being engaged in a political attack. The inventory showed that the FBI had recovered 11 sets of classified documents as part of an inquiry into potential criminal violations of the Espionage Act, as well as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and Section 2071, both of which involve categories such as theft, concealment or destruction of government documents.
