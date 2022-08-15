International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220815/tools-of-sexual-reproduction-emerged-on-earth-aeons-before-sex-became-a-thing-study-suggests-1099628479.html
'Tools of Sexual Reproduction' Emerged on Earth Aeons Before Sex Became a Thing, Study Suggests
'Tools of Sexual Reproduction' Emerged on Earth Aeons Before Sex Became a Thing, Study Suggests
Researchers also confirmed that archaean fusion proteins can be used just like the fusion proteins found in eukaryotes to fuse eukaryotic cells. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-15T19:03+0000
2022-08-15T19:03+0000
science & tech
sex
reproduction
proteins
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080611764_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d1c2885a3ebeb11c8570474718658389.jpg
A new study conducted by researchers from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology along with their colleagues from Uruguay, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Britain and Argentina suggests that mechanisms responsible for sexual reproduction may have emerged about a billion years before sexual reproduction itself became a thing, according to Haaretz.In their study published in Nature Communications last month, the researchers note how fusion proteins similar to those found in eukaryotes and some viruses, and akin to those that fuse sperm and egg cells together, appear similar in structure to a fusion protein called Fusexin1 found in some single-celled organisms known as archaea.Furthermore, the team managed to confirm via an experiment with hamster cells that the archaean fusion proteins can be used to fuse eukaryotic cells, just like the fusion proteins found in eukaryotes.While it isn’t exactly clear what use fusion proteins would have to single-cellular organisms millions of years before sexual reproduction on planet Earth started, the newspaper points out how archaea could exchange genes with other archaea or even bacteria via membrane fusion.
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/heres-how-ancient-proteins-might-help-find-alien-life-1097431736.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080611764_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3aa5e5e6da956b600576ae469509f400.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sex, reproduction, proteins, study

'Tools of Sexual Reproduction' Emerged on Earth Aeons Before Sex Became a Thing, Study Suggests

19:03 GMT 15.08.2022
CC0 / / Microbes
Microbes - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Researchers also confirmed that archaean fusion proteins can be used just like the fusion proteins found in eukaryotes to fuse eukaryotic cells.
A new study conducted by researchers from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology along with their colleagues from Uruguay, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Britain and Argentina suggests that mechanisms responsible for sexual reproduction may have emerged about a billion years before sexual reproduction itself became a thing, according to Haaretz.
In their study published in Nature Communications last month, the researchers note how fusion proteins similar to those found in eukaryotes and some viruses, and akin to those that fuse sperm and egg cells together, appear similar in structure to a fusion protein called Fusexin1 found in some single-celled organisms known as archaea.
Furthermore, the team managed to confirm via an experiment with hamster cells that the archaean fusion proteins can be used to fuse eukaryotic cells, just like the fusion proteins found in eukaryotes.
Alien civilization - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Science & Tech
Here's How Ancient Proteins Might Help Find Alien Life
18 July, 16:41 GMT
While it isn’t exactly clear what use fusion proteins would have to single-cellular organisms millions of years before sexual reproduction on planet Earth started, the newspaper points out how archaea could exchange genes with other archaea or even bacteria via membrane fusion.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала