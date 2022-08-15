https://sputniknews.com/20220815/the-satanic-verses-tops-nordic-bestseller-lists-after-attempted-murder-on-salman-rushdie-1099597055.html

'The Satanic Verses' Tops Nordic Bestseller Lists After Attempted Murder on Salman Rushdie

Following the attack on Salman Rushdie last Friday, interest in his controversial book “The Satanic Verses” has skyrocketed in Scandinavia.In Denmark, it rose to number one bestseller spot at the Nordic country's largest online book relailer Saxo.com, TV2 reported.In neighbouring Norway, “The Satanic Verses” made its way to the very top of the bestseller list at the country's largest online retailer Norlis as well. Publisher Aschehoug even confirmed that they are reprinting the book due to popular interest.75-year-old Indian-born Salman Rushdie, who has been living in the US since 2000, was attacked on Friday when he was going to speak at a literary event in the state of New York. Subsequently, he was reported to be in critical condition, yet no longer receiving the help of a ventilator to breathe.Shortly after its publication in 1988, “The Satanic Verses”, which features what some see as an irreverent depiction of Prophet Muhammad, sparked massive controversy, setting off demonstrations around the world and leaving Muslim nations seething with anger. The affair had a notable impact on geopolitics, when in 1989 Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran issued a fatwa (formal ruling) ordering Muslims to kill Rushdie. The Iranian government has changed its support for the fatwa several times, including in 1998 when it said it no longer supported it.Salman Rushdie is no stranger to threats and has survived assassination attempts before. He has been living at secret addresses in both the UK and the US for decades and is under police protection.Furthermore, several translators and publishers associated with Rushdie have been attacked as well. In 1991, a Japanese translator was stabbed.In Denmark, the publication and translation of the controversial book is carried out by publisher Gyldendal. Its director Simon Pasternak condemned the attack on Rushdie and stressed that the publishing house maintains constant dialogue with the Danish Police Intelligence Service about the current threat level.For his prolific work, Rushdie received numerous prizes and accolades in the West. Among others, he was elected a fellow of the British Royal Society of Literature, appointed a Commandeur de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France and was knighted for his services to literature in the UK.

