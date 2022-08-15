https://sputniknews.com/20220815/taking-a-bite-out-of-crime-watch-florida-k-9-apprehend-car-thief-by-chomping-him-in-the-buttocks-1099629475.html

Taking a Bite Out of Crime: Watch Florida K-9 Apprehend Car Thief by Chomping Him in the Buttocks

A police dog named Jax successfully apprehended a carjacking suspect as he attempted to flee through the backyard of a residential neighborhood by pinning him on the ground and aggressively chopping on his bum, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has reported.The incident, which took place on July 31, was filmed on police dash and body cameras, with the suspect, identified as one Matthew Gebert, 29, shown driving erratically and accelerating to over 100 miles an hour while pursued by police, cruising through multiple red lights and stop signs before stopping suddenly and running.“Sheriff’s Office K-9! You’re under arrest, we’re gonna release the dog!” the police German Shepherd's handler could be heard shouting as a warning to the suspect.Gebert failed to comply, with the pooch then bolting after him.Less than a hundred yards later, the terrified carjacker could be seen lying on the ground screaming, with the dog biting him in the behind. “Get him off please!” he yelled.As the officer approached, the dog eased off, but continued to hold on to the man’s shorts with his chompers until the suspect could be handcuffed.“Don’t fight. Soon as I get you handcuffed, soon as the dog goes off, okay?” The officer said.The officer than pulled the K-9 off the suspect, struggling visibly get it to unclench its jaws.The dog was later seen frolicking playfully and on its leash as the suspect was taken to a police cruiser.Gebert has been charged with grand theft auto, fleeing a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and violation of probation. He is now being held without bond in Marion County Jail.

