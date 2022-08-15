https://sputniknews.com/20220815/space-station-jetboard--gut-totting-robo-dog-day-one-of-army-2022-expo-in-moscow-1099621313.html

Space Station, Jetboard & Gut-Totting 'Robo-Dog': Day One of ARMY-2022 Expo in Moscow

The ARMY-2022 expo launched on August 15 in the Moscow region and is being held all week, until August 21. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

The International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 that has kicked off in the Moscow region has attracted quite a bit of attention due to all the innovations and prototypes showcased at the event.While the ARMY forum, as the name implies, is mostly famous for all the military hardware presented there, not all of the equipment exhibited is designed specifically for combat.For example, Russian state corporation Rostec demonstrated a prototype of its new jetboard, which can reach a speed of 55 kilometers per hour while weighing only 20 kilograms.And as Russia mulls over plans to pull out from the International Space Station program, a model of a new Russian orbital station was unveiled at the expo.As for the tools of warfare showcased at the expo, here comes the M-81 robot that can be used both for military and civilian purposes.This contraption, which vaguely resembles a dog, can be equipped with a grenade launcher and can be used for a variety of purposes, such as precision fire, patrol, target designation, and transportation of weapons and munitions.The robot can also be employed by emergency services personnel operating in disaster zones, as the hardy mechanism can move through rubble and deliver medicine to hard-to-reach areas.The eighth international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 launched on August 15 and is being held at several venues in the Moscow region until August 21.

2022

