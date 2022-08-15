https://sputniknews.com/20220815/russias-uac-planning-test-flight-of-fully-domestic-jet-ssj100-in-mid-2023-ceo-says-1099625962.html

Russia's UAC Planning Test Flight of Fully Domestic Jet SSJ100 in Mid-2023, CEO Says

KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian airplane manufacturer United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will carry out the first test flight of the fully... 15.08.2022

'army-2022' forum

sukhoi

sukhoi superjet 100

"Next year, we hope in the middle [of the year], there will be the first flight of the fully import-substituted SSJ100 to fly [hours] under the program of major changes and begin its serial deliveries to airlines by the end of the year," Slyusar told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th international military-technical forum Army-2022.In April, Slyusar said that the first flight of SSJ100 was expected in the first quarter of 2023.SSJ100 is designed to carry 98 passengers over a distance of about 4,400 kilometers (2,734 miles). The aircraft made its first flight in May 2008 and was put into commercial operation in 2011. UAC is currently working on the new variant of SSJ100, SSJ New, with domestically-produced parts.The international military-technical forum Army-2022 is Russia's flagship annual event to showcase advanced technologies, armaments, and military equipment for the armed forces and security agencies. It is taking place at the Russian Armed Forces' Patriot Park in the town of Kubinka, the Moscow Region, from August 15-21.

