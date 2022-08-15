https://sputniknews.com/20220815/russian-ambassador-calls-for-cooperation-with-taliban-where-it-meets-russias-interests-1099594025.html

Russian Ambassador Calls For Cooperation With Taliban Where It Meets Russia’s Interests

He said that negotiations of the Taliban government's industry and trade delegation with Russian partners will kick off in Moscow on August 15.According to a document obtained by Sputnik, the Taliban have declared August 15 a public holiday to mark the first anniversary of their rise to power in Afghanistan.The Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations.Nader Nadery, a former senior member of the Afghan peace negotiations team and senior fellow at the Asser Institute of international law, told Sputnik earlier this month that the private sector in Afghanistan does not have enough confidence to invest and the Taliban are unable to adopt policies that would generate confidence in the market.

