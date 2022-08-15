https://sputniknews.com/20220815/russia-unveils-prototype-of-ural-unmanned-military-truck---photos-1099603471.html
The eighth international military-technical forum Army-2022 is taking place at several venues in the Moscow region on August 15-21.
Russia has presented a prototype of the first Ural unmanned military truck at the Army-2022 military-technical forum, a Sputnik correspondent has reported. There is neither a cockpit nor a control system in the experimental model of the truck. It is equipped with technical vision and has passed a series of preliminary tests. The truck is expected to be operated both with the help of a remote control and in a robot mode, where it will drive autonomously.The Ural Automotive Plant, where the truck will be manufactured, said the vehicle may be used by the Russian Armed Forces to transport cargo in dangerous areas, for example, on the front line. The truck presented at the Army-2022 forum was designed in two-color camouflage to demonstrate that it can be used for both military and civilian purposes. The eighth international military-technical forum Army-2022 kicked off in the Moscow region earlier on Monday and will run through August 21. A variety of advanced military equipment models will be presented during the show. The Army Games 2022 began on August 13 and will continue until August 27 in 12 countries: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 275 teams from 37 countries are taking part in the games. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit the forum's opening ceremony later in the day.
The eighth international military-technical forum Army-2022 is taking place at several venues in the Moscow region on August 15-21.
Russia has presented a prototype of the first Ural unmanned military truck at the Army-2022 military-technical forum, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
There is neither a cockpit nor a control system in the experimental model of the truck. It is equipped with technical vision and has passed a series of preliminary tests.
The truck is expected to be operated both with the help of a remote control and in a robot mode, where it will drive autonomously.
The Ural Automotive Plant, where the truck will be manufactured, said the vehicle may be used by the Russian Armed Forces to transport cargo in dangerous areas, for example, on the front line.
The truck presented at the Army-2022 forum was designed in two-color camouflage to demonstrate that it can be used for both military and civilian purposes.
The eighth international military-technical forum Army-2022 kicked off in the Moscow region earlier on Monday and will run through August 21. A variety of advanced military equipment models will be presented during the show.
The Army Games 2022 began on August 13 and will continue until August 27 in 12 countries: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 275 teams from 37 countries are taking part in the games.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit the forum's opening ceremony later in the day.