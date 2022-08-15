International
'Army-2022' Forum
Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the 8th International military tech forum Army-2022 is a major venue for showcasing arms and military equipment, as well as discussing innovative ideas for the armed forces. The forum is set to take place in Russia's Kubinka Air Base at the Patriot Expo.
Russia to Send 2nd S-400 Regiment to India Soon: Export Agency Head
Russia to Send 2nd S-400 Regiment to India Soon: Export Agency Head
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The second regiment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be handed over to India in the near future, the head of... 15.08.2022
"The contract is being successfully implemented. In the near future, we will supply the second regiment... By the end of 2023, we will supply all five regiments," Mikheev said during the 8th international military-technical forum Army-2022.Mikheev added that more than 300 Indian specialists have already been trained to work with the systems.
russia, s-400

Russia to Send 2nd S-400 Regiment to India Soon: Export Agency Head

16:31 GMT 15.08.2022
International
India
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The second regiment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be handed over to India in the near future, the head of the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told reporters on Monday.
"The contract is being successfully implemented. In the near future, we will supply the second regiment... By the end of 2023, we will supply all five regiments," Mikheev said during the 8th international military-technical forum Army-2022.
Russia Assures India of Uninterrupted Supplies of S-400, Military Spare Parts Amid Western Sanctions
2 March, 12:14 GMT
Russia
Russia Assures India of Uninterrupted Supplies of S-400, Military Spare Parts Amid Western Sanctions
2 March, 12:14 GMT
Mikheev added that more than 300 Indian specialists have already been trained to work with the systems.
