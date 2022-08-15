https://sputniknews.com/20220815/russia-to-send-2nd-s-400-regiment-to-india-soon-export-agency-head-1099625236.html

Russia to Send 2nd S-400 Regiment to India Soon: Export Agency Head

KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - The second regiment of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be handed over to India in the near future, the head of

"The contract is being successfully implemented. In the near future, we will supply the second regiment... By the end of 2023, we will supply all five regiments," Mikheev said during the 8th international military-technical forum Army-2022.Mikheev added that more than 300 Indian specialists have already been trained to work with the systems.

