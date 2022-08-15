https://sputniknews.com/20220815/russia-backs-comprehensive-military-technical-cooperation-amid-formation-of-multipolar-world-putin-1099615441.html

Russia Backs Comprehensive Military-Technical Cooperation Amid Formation of Multipolar World: Putin

The president made the remarks at ARMY-2022, an international forum and expo taking place outside Moscow through Sunday. 15.08.2022

Russia supports the development of "comprehensive" military-technical cooperation with other countries, and highly values its many allies and partners across the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."I want to emphasize that Russia stands for the widest possible development of military-technical cooperation. Today, in the conditions of a steadily emerging multipolar world, this is especially important," Putin said Monday at ARMY-2022."We highly appreciate the fact that our country has many allies, partners and like-minded people on different continents. These are states which do not bend before the so-called 'hegemon', their leaders are showing strong character and do not bend," he added.The Russian president said Russia is ready to present its partners across Latin America, Asia and Africa with "the most modern weapons systems," from small arms and armored vehicles to artillery, warplanes and drones. He recalled that Russian armaments had built up a reputation across the world for their reliability, quality and efficiency, demonstrated in real combat operations.Putin extended a formal invitation to Russia's allies and partners to take part in joint command-staff and other exercises, and expressed confidence "that by developing broad military-technical cooperation, by pooling our efforts and potential, we will be able to ensure reliable security for our countries and the world as a whole."Putin also pointed to the "great prospects" Russia has in the training of foreign servicemen and improving their qualifications.The president thanked ARMY-2022's organizers in the Defense Ministry, saying it would help strengthen international security and stability. He also expressed gratitude to Russia's weapons industry for equipping the ground forces and Navy with modern weapons, including those being used in Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.ARMY-2022 kicked off on Monday across several venues in the Moscow region and will run until Sunday. The forum and expo is combined with the International Army Games - an international military competition in which 12 countries are taking part. The games will run until August 27.

