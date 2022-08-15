https://sputniknews.com/20220815/putin-takes-part-in-opening-ceremony-of-army-2022-forum-international-army-games-1099596703.html
Putin Takes Part in Opening Ceremony of Army 2022 Forum, International Army Games
The International Military-Technical Forum ARMY-2022 is taking place between 15 and 21 August and the International Army Games will run until 27 August. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Patriot Park in the Moscow area as Russia's President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the Army 2022 Expo and annual International Army Games on Monday, 15 August. The eighth international military-technical forum ARMY-2022 will take place at several venues around the Moscow region from 15 to 21 August. The forum is combined with the International Army Games, which will take place in 12 countries: Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam and will end on 27 August.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
