PM Narendra Modi's Tricolored Turban on Independence Day Brings Cheer to the Nation
© AP Photo / Pankaj NangiaIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug.15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
After coming to power in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started a new tradition of donning specially designed turbans on such occasions as Independence Day, Republic Day, and other prominent days of national significance.
To mark 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a tricolored turban as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday.
The 73-year-old leader completed his tout ensemble with a white kurta and a blue jacket as he reached the 17th-century monument to unfurl the National Flag in celebration of the country's 76th Independence Day.
The choice of colors for his turban immediately won hearts on the internet with several Twitter users hailing him for always being "on point" with his messages for India's national festivals.
Modi's Tricolor (Tiranga) turban was also in line with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by the government to encourage people to fly the Tricolor in their homes.
Earlier, Modi in his Independence Day speech urged every Indian citizen to take five pledges to make the country a "developed nation" by 2047, the year India will celebrate its centenary of independence.
The five pledges Modi wants the people to take are: to make India a developed nation, to take pride in the nation's heritage, to be united, to abolish all forms of oppression, and to perform one's duties towards the country as an individual.
"I urge India's youths to dedicate the next 25 years of their life to the nation's development," Modi said.
"The fifth pledge is the duty of citizens. It is the duty of people to save electricity and water. If we follow this, we can achieve the desired results ahead of time. Any nation that has progressed, has discipline ingrained in its citizens; if everyone takes their responsibilities seriously, India will grow fast," he concluded.
