Tennis superstar Sania Mirza faced social media heat after she shared an Independence Day message for her fans on Twitter.Indians are celebrating 75 years of independence today and several prominent personalities, including Mirza, have been sharing their wishes for the people on the occasion.Sharing a picture of herself in which she can be seen playing tennis on the microblogging platform, Mirza wrote, "Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years," under the caption of her post.
Netizens Roast Indian Tennis Star & Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Over Independence Day Post
A six-time Grand Slam champion and the only Indian female to achieve the No.1 ranking in women's doubles, Sania Mirza has often been trolled for her close relationship with Pakistan. The reason is that the tennis star is the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, who represents India's arch-enemy in international cricket.
Tennis superstar Sania Mirza faced social media heat after she shared an Independence Day message for her fans on Twitter.
Indians are celebrating 75 years of independence today and several prominent personalities, including Mirza, have been sharing their wishes for the people on the occasion.
Sharing a picture of herself in which she can be seen playing tennis on the microblogging platform, Mirza wrote, "Happy Independence Day
. 75 glorious years," under the caption of her post.
Many people, however, didn't accept her wishes before taking a swipe at Mirza for not congratulating Pakistan on its Independence Day. In 1947, Pakistan came into being on 14 August after the British divided India into two countries.
"You should tweet for Pak independence day," a user posted on Twitter.
"You're Pakistan property," another added.
"And there comes love from Pakistan," a third claimed, while mocking Mirza for marrying a Pakistani.
"Why r u tweeting on our Independence Day?" a fourth asked.