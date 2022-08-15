https://sputniknews.com/20220815/netizens-roast-indian-tennis-star--wife-of-pakistani-cricketer-over-independence-day-post-1099615788.html

Netizens Roast Indian Tennis Star & Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Over Independence Day Post

Netizens Roast Indian Tennis Star & Wife of Pakistani Cricketer Over Independence Day Post

A six-time Grand Slam champion and the only Indian female to achieve the No.1 ranking in women's doubles, Sania Mirza has often been trolled for her close... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

Tennis superstar Sania Mirza faced social media heat after she shared an Independence Day message for her fans on Twitter.Indians are celebrating 75 years of independence today and several prominent personalities, including Mirza, have been sharing their wishes for the people on the occasion.Sharing a picture of herself in which she can be seen playing tennis on the microblogging platform, Mirza wrote, "Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years," under the caption of her post."You should tweet for Pak independence day," a user posted on Twitter."You're Pakistan property," another added."And there comes love from Pakistan," a third claimed, while mocking Mirza for marrying a Pakistani."Why r u tweeting on our Independence Day?" a fourth asked.

