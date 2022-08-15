International
Mass Shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois
Mass Shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois
Three people were shot near the front entrance parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, law enforcement officials say. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
The shooting occurred as the park was closing. Police and ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after.According to police, the victims’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The park has since been evacuated. Police are still searching the park for more victims and the shooter, who has not been apprehended at press time.Social media posts showcased the chaotic situation, with videos showing park goers crouching and hiding where they previously were standing in line.Other videos showed people trying to escape the park, attempting to pull down a locked gate covered in barbed wire.One source told FOX 32 Chicago that the shooting may have been a drive-by shooting and not an active-shooter situation.This latest shooting comes after a string of shootings have rocked the nation, including one last month in Highland Park, Illinois, a mere fifteen miles from Gurnee.
02:40 GMT 15.08.2022
Ian DeMartino
Three people were shot near the front entrance parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, law enforcement officials say.
The shooting occurred as the park was closing. Police and ambulances arrived at the scene shortly after.
According to police, the victims’ injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The park has since been evacuated. Police are still searching the park for more victims and the shooter, who has not been apprehended at press time.
Social media posts showcased the chaotic situation, with videos showing park goers crouching and hiding where they previously were standing in line.
Other videos showed people trying to escape the park, attempting to pull down a locked gate covered in barbed wire.
One source told FOX 32 Chicago that the shooting may have been a drive-by shooting and not an active-shooter situation.
This latest shooting comes after a string of shootings have rocked the nation, including one last month in Highland Park, Illinois, a mere fifteen miles from Gurnee.
