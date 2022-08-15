https://sputniknews.com/20220815/londons-heathrow-airport-to-keep-passenger-traffic-capped-until-late-october-1099630624.html

London’s Heathrow Airport to Keep Passenger Traffic Capped Until Late October

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London's Heathrow Airport said on Monday that a maximum of 100,000 passengers will be able to depart each day until October 29 as it looks... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

"After consultation with airlines, capacity limits at Heathrow will be extended at the same level to 29 October to support more reliable and resilient passenger journeys," it said in a statement.The limit was introduced in July to improve passenger confidence during the summer vacation season after a series of strikes undermined airlines’ material base, notably at some airline ground handlers.The airport authority said the cap on flight departures had reduced the number of last-minute cancellations and improved punctuality. The limit may be lifted earlier if it continues to see sustained operational improvements.

