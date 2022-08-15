International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Four Dead, 14 Injured in Ukrainian Forces' Shelling of DPR in 24 Hours - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Four Dead, 14 Injured in Ukrainian Forces' Shelling of DPR in 24 Hours - Authorities
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
russia
us
nato
sanctions
russia
A tank near the city of Novoazovsk in Donbass.

LIVE UPDATES: Four Dead, 14 Injured in Ukrainian Forces' Shelling of DPR in 24 Hours - Authorities

05:55 GMT 15.08.2022
Being updated
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow to help defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
The Russian army as well as allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue advancing in Ukraine as part of the special operation. Meanwhile, Kiev's forces have intensified their attacks on the Donbass territory, targeting civilians and non-military facilities on a daily basis.
In the past 24 hours, four people were killed and 14 injured in DPR as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:38 GMT 15.08.2022
Russian MoD Shares Footage of Iskander Missile System Used During Ukraine Op - Video
06:04 GMT 15.08.2022
Residents of Lisichanks in LPR Recollect How Ukrainian Forces Ruined Their Town - Video
