On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow to help defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
The Russian army as well as allied forces of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue advancing in Ukraine as part of the special operation. Meanwhile, Kiev's forces have intensified their attacks on the Donbass territory, targeting civilians and non-military facilities on a daily basis.
In the past 24 hours, four people were killed and 14 injured in DPR as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR reported.
