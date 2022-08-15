International
India Celebrates Independence Day
India Celebrates Independence Day
India Celebrates Independence Day
Addressing the nation on this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform India into a developed country within the next 25 years. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
Today marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence from British rule.On August 15, 1947, nearly 200 years of British colonial rule over India ended, and the independence of India and Pakistan was proclaimed. Standing in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and promised to transform India into a developed country in the next 25 years.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations in detail.
11:21 GMT 15.08.2022
Addressing the nation on this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform India into a developed country within the next 25 years.
Today marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence from British rule.
On August 15, 1947, nearly 200 years of British colonial rule over India ended, and the independence of India and Pakistan was proclaimed.
Standing in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and promised to transform India into a developed country in the next 25 years.
"The way the world is seeing India is changing. There is hope from India and the reason is the skills of 1.3 billion Indians...The diversity of India is our strength. Being the mother of democracy gives India the inherent power to scale new heights."
Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations in detail.
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

National Cadet Corps members take part in a parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

National Cadet Corps members take part in a parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
1/11
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

National Cadet Corps members take part in a parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Kathak dancers perform during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Kathak dancers perform during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/11
© AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh

Kathak dancers perform during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri students wait to participate in India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Kashmiri students wait to participate in India&#x27;s Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/11
© AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri students wait to participate in India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Bikas Das

A policewoman tries to listen to an earphone as school students take part in a cultural event wearing raincoats as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

A policewoman tries to listen to an earphone as school students take part in a cultural event wearing raincoats as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/11
© AP Photo / Bikas Das

A policewoman tries to listen to an earphone as school students take part in a cultural event wearing raincoats as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform a Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.

Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform a Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule. - Sputnik International
5/11
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform a Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.

© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

Assam female police commandos display their skills on motorcycles on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Assam female police commandos display their skills on motorcycles on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/11
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath

Assam female police commandos display their skills on motorcycles on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel gather to take part in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel gather to take part in a ceremony to celebrate the country&#x27;s 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
7/11
© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel gather to take part in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

School students pose for pictures before participating in a ceremony to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.

School students pose for pictures before participating in a ceremony to celebrate India&#x27;s 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
8/11
© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

School students pose for pictures before participating in a ceremony to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A

A roadside vendor carrying a child sells Indian flags on Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

A roadside vendor carrying a child sells Indian flags on Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
9/11
© AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A

A roadside vendor carrying a child sells Indian flags on Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AP Photo / Pankaj Nangia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
10/11
© AP Photo / Pankaj Nangia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark the country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2022.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark the country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2022. - Sputnik International
11/11
© AFP 2022 / Noah Seelam

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark the country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2022.

