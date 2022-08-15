https://sputniknews.com/20220815/india-celebrates-independence-day-1099609486.html

India Celebrates Independence Day

India Celebrates Independence Day

Addressing the nation on this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to transform India into a developed country within the next 25 years. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T11:21+0000

2022-08-15T11:21+0000

2022-08-15T11:21+0000

india

photo

anniversary

independence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099609486.jpg?1660562501

Today marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence from British rule.On August 15, 1947, nearly 200 years of British colonial rule over India ended, and the independence of India and Pakistan was proclaimed. Standing in front of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and promised to transform India into a developed country in the next 25 years.Check out Sputnik's gallery to see the celebrations in detail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

photo, anniversary, independence, фото