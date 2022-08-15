India Celebrates Independence Day
National Cadet Corps members take part in a parade on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Kathak dancers perform during Independence Day celebrations in Lucknow, India, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Kashmiri students wait to participate in India's Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
A policewoman tries to listen to an earphone as school students take part in a cultural event wearing raincoats as it rains during Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Assamese girls and boys in traditional attire carry Indian flags as they perform a Bihu dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The country is marking the 75th anniversary of its independence from British rule.
Assam female police commandos display their skills on motorcycles on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel gather to take part in a ceremony to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.
School students pose for pictures before participating in a ceremony to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day at a railway sports complex in Hyderabad on Aug. 15, 2022.
A roadside vendor carrying a child sells Indian flags on Independence Day in Hyderabad, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, greets artists performing at the 17th century Mughal-era Red Fort on Independence Day in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort during celebrations to mark the country’s Independence Day in New Delhi on Aug. 15, 2022.
