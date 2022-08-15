https://sputniknews.com/20220815/hague-court-to-deliver-ruling-on-mh17-plane-crash-on-november-17-1099614027.html

Hague Court to Deliver Ruling on MH17 Plane Crash on November 17

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Hague district court said on Monday that it will announce its verdict in the 2014 MH17 plane crash case on November 17. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

"November 7, 2022, was selected as date for delivering the ruling in the MH17 crash case," the court wrote on Twitter.Flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board, mostly Dutch citizens, were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass region, where the plane was shot down, blamed each other for the incident.The investigation into the crash has been carried out by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). The international group of investigators claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces, an allegation which Moscow denies. Since Russia was excluded from the joint probe it conducted its own investigation and provided the JIT with evidence, including radar data, showing that the plane had been shot down by a Ukrainian Buk missile.There are four suspects on trial: Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Pulatov, as well as Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

