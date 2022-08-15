https://sputniknews.com/20220815/guatemalan-president-reportedly-offered-biden-help-with-migrant-crisis-but-joe-wont-even-call-1099626583.html

Guatemalan President Reportedly Offered Biden Help With Migrant Crisis, But Joe ‘Won’t Even Call’

Customs & Border Protection encounters with persons seeking to enter the US illegally through the border with Mexico have topped 1.7 million since the start of... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei offered assistance in resolving the ‘powder keg’ of a crisis at US-Mexican border, but President Joe Biden never picked up the phone to contact him, Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales has claimed, citing a conversation he’d had with Giammattei.“I specifically asked the president of Guatemala, ‘Hey what would it take for you to take more of these repatriation flights? These are people that do not qualify for asylum, you send them back to their country of origin?’,” Gonzales told Fox News.The White House did not immediately respond to Fox when asked to comment on the lawmaker’s allegations.Giammattei has repeatedly expressed disappointment with the White House over its treatment of Guatemala City in Washington's broader strategy of combating illegal immigration. Late last year, the Guatemalan president complained that he had had no direct contact with Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris since her June 2021 trip to the region in her capacity as ‘border czar’.Giammattei, who became Guatemala’s president in 2019, ruffled feathers in Washington after Harris’s trip to the region after alleging that President Biden and the Democrats’ “lukewarm” rhetoric on illegal immigration in the early days of the administration was responsible for the current crisis.Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are part of the so-called ‘northern triangle’ of Central America, known for widespread poverty, gang violence and corruption. The Biden administration has focused on the region heavily in its strategy dedicated to finding out and dealing with the “root causes” of heavy migration flows from the three countries, and laid out a five-pronged approach in 2021 aimed at easing the situation by pledging to address economic insecurity and inequality, fight corruption and counter gang violence and human and drug trafficking networks.A year on, the situation in the region has shown no signs of improving, and on the contrary has deteriorated thanks to roaring inflation, higher food and energy costs adding to existing problems.US Customs and Border Protection agents have been swamped with overwhelming numbers of people attempting to make their way into the country via the border with Mexico. The agency has reported encountering at least 150,000 would-be migrants on a monthly basis since February 2021, with figures jumping to 200,000+ encounters a month every month since March.Overall, the agency has reported over 1.7 million encounter in the current fiscal year, which will end September 30.In June, the Center for Immigration Studies compiled figures from disclosures in litigation by the state of Texas against the federal government over the border crisis, discovering that in addition to the border encounters, more than one million illegals have been allowed into the country since Biden took office, equivalent to about 2,100 people for each day of his administration.Biden jettisoned his predecessor’s hardline approach to immigration immediately after stepping into office, scrapping Trump’s border wall and promising to replace it with an AI-powered ‘smart border’, pledging to reform asylum laws, and hinting at the possibility of granting citizenship to the 11 million+ illegals already estimated to be residing in the country. The administration moved to end Title 42 – a Trump-era order that used the Covid emergency as a pretext to deport illegals, in April. However, a federal judge blocked the scrapping of the policy a month later. The Department of Justice has vowed to appeal the judge’s injunction.

