Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan
On Sunday, a group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing where the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson is holding a press briefing on Monday, 15 August. This comes in the wake of a delegation of US lawmakers - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - arriving in Taiwan for a two-day visit on Sunday, with the intention of meeting President Tsai Ing-wen.In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei during her Asian tour. She became the first high-ranking US official to visit the island for 25 years despite strong objections from Beijing which views Taiwan as part of its territory. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
On Sunday, a group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing where the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson is holding a press briefing on Monday, 15 August.
This comes in the wake of a delegation of US lawmakers - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - arriving in Taiwan for a two-day visit on Sunday, with the intention of meeting President Tsai Ing-wen.
In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei during her Asian tour. She became the first high-ranking US official to visit the island for 25 years despite strong objections from Beijing which views Taiwan as part of its territory.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.