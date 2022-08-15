International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan
Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan
On Sunday, a group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing where the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson is holding a press briefing on Monday, 15 August. This comes in the wake of a delegation of US lawmakers - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - arriving in Taiwan for a two-day visit on Sunday, with the intention of meeting President Tsai Ing-wen.In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei during her Asian tour. She became the first high-ranking US official to visit the island for 25 years despite strong objections from Beijing which views Taiwan as part of its territory. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan

07:22 GMT 15.08.2022
On Sunday, a group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing where the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson is holding a press briefing on Monday, 15 August.
This comes in the wake of a delegation of US lawmakers - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - arriving in Taiwan for a two-day visit on Sunday, with the intention of meeting President Tsai Ing-wen.
In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei during her Asian tour. She became the first high-ranking US official to visit the island for 25 years despite strong objections from Beijing which views Taiwan as part of its territory.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
