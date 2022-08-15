https://sputniknews.com/20220815/chinese-foreign-ministry-holds-press-briefing-after-us-lawmakers-visit-to-taiwan-1099597296.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Ministry Holds Press Briefing After US Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan

On Sunday, a group of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit to meet President Tsai Ing-wen. 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T07:22+0000

2022-08-15T07:22+0000

2022-08-15T07:22+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

china

taiwan

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089540113_0:45:501:326_1920x0_80_0_0_a6f94d3db7c8113cfecf75eb28579346.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Beijing where the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson is holding a press briefing on Monday, 15 August. This comes in the wake of a delegation of US lawmakers - led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey - arriving in Taiwan for a two-day visit on Sunday, with the intention of meeting President Tsai Ing-wen.In early August, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei during her Asian tour. She became the first high-ranking US official to visit the island for 25 years despite strong objections from Beijing which views Taiwan as part of its territory. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chinese MFA holds press briefing following US delegation visit to stream 2022-08-15T07:22+0000 true PT35M30S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, us, видео