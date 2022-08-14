International
White House Not Interfering in Searches of Trump's Residence - Press Secretary
White House Not Interfering in Searches of Trump's Residence - Press Secretary
"We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved," the White House spokeswoman was quoted as saying by ABC.According to Jean-Pierre, it would be inappropriate for anyone in the US administration to comment on the issue.On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Trump's residence in Florida allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as "Top Secret," from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed on Friday.Trump, in turn, issued a statement denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all materials there were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying the US justice system has being weaponized against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.The destruction of records charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, defense information violation charge up to ten years, and concealment of records charge up to three years under US law.
© AP Photo / Susan WalshWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House is not interfering in the situation with searches of former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and the detection of classified documents therein, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the ABC broadcaster.
"We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved," the White House spokeswoman was quoted as saying by ABC.
According to Jean-Pierre, it would be inappropriate for anyone in the US administration to comment on the issue.
"This is a law enforcement matter. And the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit," the White House press secretary said, as quoted by the broadcaster.
In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner as he departs after a reception in the East Room of the White House, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
Americas
Trump's Niece Claims Jared Kushner May Be 'Mar-a-Lago Mole' Who 'Tipped Off' FBI to Classified Docs
10:11 GMT
On Monday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Trump's residence in Florida allegedly as part of an investigation into potential violations of the Espionage Act. Federal investigators took 11 sets of documents, some of which were labeled as "Top Secret," from the residence, according to a search warrant unsealed on Friday.
Trump, in turn, issued a statement denying he kept sensitive documents at his residence and emphasized that all materials there were declassified and securely stored. The former US leader repeatedly condemned the raid, saying the US justice system has being weaponized against him and the government could have simply asked for the documents.
The destruction of records charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, defense information violation charge up to ten years, and concealment of records charge up to three years under US law.
