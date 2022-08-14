International
Warner Bros Condemns Death Threats Made Against JK Rowling
Warner Bros Condemns Death Threats Made Against JK Rowling
Warner Bros also said they believe in the freedom of expression and peaceful discourse, and that they stand with “all the authors, storytellers and creators... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
Warner Bros Condemns Death Threats Made Against JK Rowling

14:21 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 14.08.2022)
CC BY 2.0 / Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi / Warner Bros. Movie World
CC BY 2.0 / Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi / Warner Bros. Movie World
Andrei Dergalin
American entertainment giant Warner Bros, the distributor of the film adaptation of the Harry Potter saga, has slammed a death threat recently made online against JK Rowling, author of the books series.
Earlier, when Rowling voiced her concerns on Twitter about the health of Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in New York last week, a Meer Asif Aziz simply tweeted to her: “Don’t worry you are next.”
Aziz identified himself on the social media platform as a “student, social activist, political activist and research activist” from Pakistan, and has previously voiced his support for Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement that they strongly condemn the threats made against Rowling, and that they “stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions.”
“WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena,” the company said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. “Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”
Receiving death threats is unfortunately not exactly uncommon for Rowling, who has previously alleged that she was getting so many threats she could “paper the house with them.”
The said barrage of threats, which has already prompted a police investigation into the matter, ensued after the author criticized an article that used the term "people who menstruate" instead of "women," something that earned Rowling the enmity of quite a few trans activists.
