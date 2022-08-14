International
India
Video: India Enters Guinness World Records For Largest Human Image of National Flag
Video: India Enters Guinness World Records For Largest Human Image of National Flag
The new milestone has resulted in India beating the previous record held by the UAE that was made in 2017 when Abu Dhabi assembled 4,130 people to form the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
In the run-up to the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day on 15 August, the country broke into Guinness World Records by making the largest human waving National flag in India's Chandigarh city.A total of 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the National Institute of Design Foundation took more than two hours to form a flying tricolor flag at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium.Channeling the patriotic spirit, the video - which has gone viral - shows thousands of people gathered in the gallery of the cricket stadium to witness the historic moment.Official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union Territory Administrator Satnam Singh Sandhu.Dangarikar said the initiative lit the spirit of patriotism among citizens and motivated people to achieve the Government of India’s target of unfurling the Tricolor on top of 200 million houses in the country.
Video: India Enters Guinness World Records For Largest Human Image of National Flag

10:07 GMT 14.08.2022
Screenshot from a video showing the record-breaking human image of India's national flag in Chandigarh
Screenshot from a video showing the record-breaking human image of India's national flag in Chandigarh - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @JoshiPralhad
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
The new milestone has resulted in India beating the previous record held by the UAE that was made in 2017 when Abu Dhabi assembled 4,130 people to form the largest national flag.
In the run-up to the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day on 15 August, the country broke into Guinness World Records by making the largest human waving National flag in India's Chandigarh city.
A total of 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the National Institute of Design Foundation took more than two hours to form a flying tricolor flag at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium.
Channeling the patriotic spirit, the video - which has gone viral - shows thousands of people gathered in the gallery of the cricket stadium to witness the historic moment.
Official Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar handed over a copy of the GWR certificate to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union Territory Administrator Satnam Singh Sandhu.
Dangarikar said the initiative lit the spirit of patriotism among citizens and motivated people to achieve the Government of India’s target of unfurling the Tricolor on top of 200 million houses in the country.

"The previous world record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE has been broken and a new world record has been created by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University in today's event,” Dangarikar said at the event.

© Photo : TwitterIndia Creates Guinness World Record For Largest Human Formation Waving National Flag -Video
India Creates Guinness World Record For Largest Human Formation Waving National Flag -Video - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
India Creates Guinness World Record For Largest Human Formation Waving National Flag -Video
© Photo : Twitter
