https://sputniknews.com/20220814/ship-with-grain-departs-from-ukraines-yuzhne-port-to-ethiopia---authorities-1099590417.html
Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities
Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations-chartered vessel with grain departed on Sunday from Ukraine's Yuzhne port to Ethiopia, Maksym Marchenko, the head of the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T20:35+0000
2022-08-14T20:35+0000
2022-08-14T20:35+0000
ethiopia
grain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097778911_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee740e6f9885a97a2f3491d05818f25.jpg
"I have visited the port of Yuzhne, where the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme has left a grain terminal and went to Ethiopia," Marchenko said in a video message posted on Telegram.According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, the vessel is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097778911_124:0:2855:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90fbf29dc5730d8df2ad8a5095d3531d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ethiopia, grain
Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations-chartered vessel with grain departed on Sunday from Ukraine's Yuzhne port to Ethiopia, Maksym Marchenko, the head of the Odesa regional administration, said on Sunday.
"I have visited the port of Yuzhne, where the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme has left a grain terminal and went to Ethiopia," Marchenko said in a video message posted on Telegram.
According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, the vessel is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.
On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.