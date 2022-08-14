https://sputniknews.com/20220814/ship-with-grain-departs-from-ukraines-yuzhne-port-to-ethiopia---authorities-1099590417.html

Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities

Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - United Nations-chartered vessel with grain departed on Sunday from Ukraine's Yuzhne port to Ethiopia, Maksym Marchenko, the head of the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T20:35+0000

2022-08-14T20:35+0000

2022-08-14T20:35+0000

ethiopia

grain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097778911_0:187:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee740e6f9885a97a2f3491d05818f25.jpg

"I have visited the port of Yuzhne, where the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme has left a grain terminal and went to Ethiopia," Marchenko said in a video message posted on Telegram.According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, the vessel is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ethiopia, grain