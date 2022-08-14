Ship With Grain Departs From Ukraine's Yuzhne Port to Ethiopia - Authorities

International
"I have visited the port of Yuzhne, where the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme has left a grain terminal and went to Ethiopia," Marchenko said in a video message posted on Telegram.According to the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry, the vessel is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.On July 22, Ukrainian and Russian representatives signed a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in Istanbul. The series of documents lifted restrictions on supplies of Russian products for export and provided for Moscow's assistance in exporting Ukrainian grain.
20:35 GMT 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLEKSANDR GIMANOVThis photograph taken on June 14, 2022, shows wheat grain ears on a field near Izmail, in the Odessa region
This photograph taken on June 14, 2022, shows wheat grain ears on a field near Izmail, in the Odessa region - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / OLEKSANDR GIMANOV
