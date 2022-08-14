International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/saudi-prince-invested-over-500mln-in-russias-energy-giants-in-spring-of-2022-1099589376.html
Saudi Prince Invested Over $500Mln in Russia's Energy Giants in Spring of 2022
Saudi Prince Invested Over $500Mln in Russia's Energy Giants in Spring of 2022
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud's Kingdom Holding Company invested over $500 million in depository receipts of Russia's... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T20:19+0000
2022-08-14T20:19+0000
russia
saudi arabia
gazprom
saudi arabian sovereign wealth fund
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105504/18/1055041801_0:143:3133:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_37f6e6d89120447dafe795cab85dedbb.jpg
As follows from the company's tweet, in February, it invested 1.37 billion Saudi riyals ($365 million) in Gazprom's American depository receipts and around 196 million riyals in Rosneft's global receipts. The Kingdom Holding Company also invested roughly 410 million riyals in American depository receipts of Lukoil from February to March.The investments were made amid the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and Western condemnation followed by the introduction of sanctions against Moscow. Riyadh has repeatedly announced its intention to continue its partnership with Moscow in the OPEC+ format despite Western pressure and EU plans to ban Russian oil.
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105504/18/1055041801_200:0:2931:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_86b966c24fe73b113fb8778462d90cc8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
saudi arabia, gazprom, saudi arabian sovereign wealth fund

Saudi Prince Invested Over $500Mln in Russia's Energy Giants in Spring of 2022

20:19 GMT 14.08.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
ExpoForum in the run-up to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud's Kingdom Holding Company invested over $500 million in depository receipts of Russia's energy giants, including Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, in the spring of 2022, according to information released by the firm on Sunday.
As follows from the company's tweet, in February, it invested 1.37 billion Saudi riyals ($365 million) in Gazprom's American depository receipts and around 196 million riyals in Rosneft's global receipts. The Kingdom Holding Company also invested roughly 410 million riyals in American depository receipts of Lukoil from February to March.
The investments were made amid the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and Western condemnation followed by the introduction of sanctions against Moscow. Riyadh has repeatedly announced its intention to continue its partnership with Moscow in the OPEC+ format despite Western pressure and EU plans to ban Russian oil.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала