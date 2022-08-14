https://sputniknews.com/20220814/russian-envoy-afghan-trade-minister-to-discuss-russian-oil-grain-supplies-on-august-15-in-moscow-1099572855.html

Russian Envoy: Afghan Trade Minister to Discuss Russian Oil, Grain Supplies on August 15 in Moscow

Russian Envoy: Afghan Trade Minister to Discuss Russian Oil, Grain Supplies on August 15 in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Acting Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Nuriddin Azizi, who had been appointed by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), will... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T10:01+0000

2022-08-14T10:01+0000

2022-08-14T10:01+0000

world

russia

afghanistan

taliban

grain

wheat

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095758210_0:14:960:554_1920x0_80_0_0_630f456637dce8a64c242da5c30a91df.jpg

"Negotiations with the Afghan minister of industry and trade will be held in Moscow on August 15. The delegation also includes economists and financiers. The Afghans are planning to procure oil, other energy sources, wheat, flour, sunflower oil," Zhirnov said.He added that the delegation is also planning to visit the Russian city of Kazan."Such contacts are necessary for the development of interregional ties," the ambassador said.First Deputy to the Board of Directors of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Muhammad Younus Muhmand told Sputnik on June 15 on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Afghanistan was planning to buy 2 million tonnes of wheat and 5,000 tonnes of oil from Russia, adding that negotiations on the supply of glass, timber, and duty-free bilateral trade also were underway.The talks would come against the background of a dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which is exacerbated by the United States' freeze on the assets of the Afghan Central Bank. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, Washington froze $7 billion in Afghan assets that were held in the US. The Joe Biden administration has ignored the calls from Kabul and the international community to release the frozen assets to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. As a result, more than half of Afghanistan's population - 22.8 million people - is on the brink of acute famine. According to the United Nations, up to 97 percent of the population may plunge below the poverty line this year, while 1.1 million children under the age of five will face the most severe form of malnutrition in 2022.Just days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover, over 70 prominent US and international economists penned a letter to Biden and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, urging them to hand over the $7 billion in Central Bank reserves to Afghanistan. Nobel economics prize winner Joseph Stiglitz and Yanis Varoufakis, ex-Greek minister of finance, who served his term when Athens was negotiating with creditors after the 2008 economic collapse, are among the 71 signatories."Seventy percent of Afghan households are unable to meet their basic needs. Some 22.8 million people -- over half the population -- face acute food insecurity, and three million children are at risk of malnutrition. These reserves were critical to the functioning of the Afghan economy, in particular, to manage money supply, to stabilize the currency and to pay for the imports -- chiefly food and oil -- on which Afghanistan relies," they continued.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputniknews.com/20220814/humanitarian-situation-in-taliban-ruled-afghanistan-continues-to-worsen-says-ex-official-1099569633.html

russia

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, afghanistan, taliban, grain, wheat, oil