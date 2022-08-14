https://sputniknews.com/20220814/royal-sources-slam-efforts-to-exploit-prince-andrews-interview-story-media-says-1099587675.html
Royal Sources Slam Efforts to 'Exploit' Prince Andrew’s Interview Story, Media Says
Royal Sources Slam Efforts to 'Exploit' Prince Andrew's Interview Story, Media Says
Prince Andrew was interviewed in 2019 by BBC's Emily Maitlis who quizzed him about his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Efforts to dramatize Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview have recently been condemned by royal sources who expressed their concern that it may cause further distress to Her Majesty, The Times reports.This development comes following the publication of “Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC's Most Shocking Interviews” by produces Sam McAlister who helped arrange the interview.The book offers an inside story behind the Duke of York’s interview, while a film version of the events leading up to the interview is also in the works.During the November 2019 interview with BBC’s Emily Maitlis, Prince Andrew answered questions about his friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The interview proved disastrous for the Duke of York who soon ended up stepping down from royal duties and has attempted to keep a low profile since.
“This latest exploitation for financial gain of a book and now a film of what was, and remains, a very difficult time for the family, is unwelcome,” a friend of the duke told the newspaper. “Not least as the account of events leading up to and around the interview appear to have elements of dramatic licence.”
