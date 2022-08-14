https://sputniknews.com/20220814/royal-sources-slam-efforts-to-exploit-prince-andrews-interview-story-media-says-1099587675.html

Royal Sources Slam Efforts to 'Exploit' Prince Andrew’s Interview Story, Media Says

Royal Sources Slam Efforts to 'Exploit' Prince Andrew’s Interview Story, Media Says

Prince Andrew was interviewed in 2019 by BBC’s Emily Maitlis who quizzed him about his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T19:04+0000

2022-08-14T19:04+0000

2022-08-14T19:04+0000

prince andrew

interview

exploitation

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/11/1093112772_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_af2fefa68491d49e9282d9db5da485a3.jpg

Efforts to dramatize Prince Andrew’s infamous 2019 Newsnight interview have recently been condemned by royal sources who expressed their concern that it may cause further distress to Her Majesty, The Times reports.This development comes following the publication of “Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC's Most Shocking Interviews” by produces Sam McAlister who helped arrange the interview.The book offers an inside story behind the Duke of York’s interview, while a film version of the events leading up to the interview is also in the works.During the November 2019 interview with BBC’s Emily Maitlis, Prince Andrew answered questions about his friendship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.The interview proved disastrous for the Duke of York who soon ended up stepping down from royal duties and has attempted to keep a low profile since.

https://sputniknews.com/20220812/prince-andrew-reportedly-enjoys-taxpayer-funded-security-despite-losing-royal-job-1099523227.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

prince andrew, interview, exploitation, criticism