Putin: Russia, Pakistan Actively Cooperating in Counter-Terrorism, on Afghanistan
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the cooperation between Russia and Pakistan will continue to grow, Putin said in a telegram sent to the Pakistani leadership.In June, Russian Consul General in Pakistan Andrey Fedorov said that Moscow views Pakistan as a friendly country which means that the countries' authorities could reach a mutually beneficial agreement on oil supplies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence, noting active cooperation in counter-terrorism and on the Afghan direction, the Kremlin said Sunday.
The Russian leader expressed confidence that the cooperation between Russia and Pakistan will continue to grow, Putin said in a telegram sent to the Pakistani leadership.
"Relations between our countries are at a high level. Russia and Pakistan are actively cooperating bilaterally and in various multilateral formats, including in counter-terrorism and the Afghan direction. I am confident that our joint efforts will provide further building of the whole range of constructive Russian-Pakistani ties for the good of our peoples and in interests of strengthening regional security and stability," Putin said in the telegram, published by the Kremlin.
In June, Russian Consul General in Pakistan Andrey Fedorov said that Moscow views Pakistan as a friendly country which means that the countries' authorities could reach a mutually beneficial agreement on oil supplies.