One Dead, 17 Injured After Vehicle Strikes Crowd in US State of Pennsylvania, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A male driver struck a crowd gathered near a bar to commemorate the victims of a blaze in the city of Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A male driver struck a crowd gathered near a bar to commemorate the victims of a blaze in the city of Berwick, Pennsylvania, killing one person and injuring 17 as a result, media reported on Sunday, citing state officials.
US broadcaster NBC News cited Pennsylvania State Trooper Anthony Petroski as saying that a vehicle drove through a "community event" in Berwick on Saturday at around 6:15 p.m. (22:15 GMT). After the accident, the driver was accused of killing a female in the city of Nescopeck, where he was detained.
Police are investigating whether the driver intentionally drove into the crowd and whether the murdered female was connected to the suspect, according to the report.
The police did not disclose the identity of the suspect and those killed. All those injured were taken to four hospitals, Petroski said.
The media also cited Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese as saying that the victim in the Berwick crash was a 50-year-old woman.
The event near the bar was held to commemorate the victims of the August 5 blaze in Pennsylvania's Nescopeck, according to the report. Petroski said that the driver was "not a suspect in that incident," when asked by the media whether the detained person was also a suspect in the fire.