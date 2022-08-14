https://sputniknews.com/20220814/odinga-ruto-neck--neck-in-kenyas-presidential-race-early-official-tally-shows-1099567970.html

Odinga, Ruto Neck & Neck in Kenya's Presidential Race, Early Official Tally Shows

Kenya's general election was held on August 9, 2022, with four candidates vying to be president to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are currently running neck and neck in Kenya’s presidential race, early official results show. Ruto has taken a slight lead over the Odinga, garnering 51 percent of votes against 48 percent cast for his rival with more than a third of the results confirmed.Earlier, Odinga was seen straining ahead, with 54 percent as opposed to the 45 percent of votes cast for Ruto after over 26 percent of ballots had been counted, according to the Kenyan election commission tally at midday Saturday.East Africa's wealthiest nation held presidential, parliamentary and local elections on August 9, with over 22 million Kenyans eligible to cast ballots.According to Reuters news agency, which has tallied 241 forms from 291 constituencies posted online, Ruto is in the lead with nearly 52.3 percent of the vote, compared to 47 percent for Odinga, while two other candidates had less than 1 percent between them as of 2100 GMT on Saturday.Ruto and Odinga have been facing off in a tight race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is stepping down after serving since April 2013, due to constitutional two-term limits.Kenyatta previously offically endorsed his long-time rival Odinga, 77, on Wednesday. During an address before his Jubilee party supporters, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Raila Odinga "meant well for the country".Odinga is running for president for the fifth time, vying for the presidency as the preferred candidate of the Azimio la Umoja alliance, comprising parties such as Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement. Deputy President William Ruto is running as the United Democratic Alliance nominee.Election commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has chaffed against party agents, who are allowed to scrutinise results forms from constituencies before they are added to the final tally, for the slow vote count. Speaking at a Friday press conference he likened the drawn-out process to a "forensic audit.”Kenyan election law requires ballots to be physically brought to the national tallying center for party representatives to examine them for possible discrepancies to safeguard against rigging. On previous occasions such allegations have triggered violence, as was the case in 2017, when a disputed election left 100 people killed. Both of the frontrunners have vowed to ensure calm after the outcome is known.The winning candidate must garner 50% of the national vote plus one, and at least 25% of the vote from 24 of 47 counties.The election commission has until August 16 to declare a winner.

