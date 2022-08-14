https://sputniknews.com/20220814/multiple-people-injured-as-powerful-explosions-rock-yerevan-armenia---videos-1099574901.html
At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos
At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos
According to eyewitnesses, people may be trapped under the rubble. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T10:35+0000
2022-08-14T10:35+0000
2022-08-14T10:53+0000
world
armenia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099574745_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_84ce57b6526808db620768d62c537abd.jpg
A wave of explosions rocked the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday. The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, spokesperson for the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.Videos showing the aftermath of the explosions have become available online.Eyewitnesses said people may be trapped under the rubble. Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099574745_49:0:1256:905_1920x0_80_0_0_66eb5afda66c302253c93525d108cf01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
armenia, explosion
At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos
10:35 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 14.08.2022)
Being updated
According to eyewitnesses, people may be trapped under the rubble.
A wave of explosions rocked the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday.
The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, spokesperson for the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.
Videos showing the aftermath of the explosions have become available online.
Eyewitnesses said people may be trapped under the rubble. Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.