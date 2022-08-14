https://sputniknews.com/20220814/multiple-people-injured-as-powerful-explosions-rock-yerevan-armenia---videos-1099574901.html

At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos

According to eyewitnesses, people may be trapped under the rubble. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

A wave of explosions rocked the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday. The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, spokesperson for the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.Videos showing the aftermath of the explosions have become available online.Eyewitnesses said people may be trapped under the rubble. Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.

