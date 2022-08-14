International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/multiple-people-injured-as-powerful-explosions-rock-yerevan-armenia---videos-1099574901.html
At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos
At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos
According to eyewitnesses, people may be trapped under the rubble. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T10:35+0000
2022-08-14T10:53+0000
world
armenia
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099574745_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_84ce57b6526808db620768d62c537abd.jpg
A wave of explosions rocked the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday. The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, spokesperson for the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.Videos showing the aftermath of the explosions have become available online.Eyewitnesses said people may be trapped under the rubble. Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099574745_49:0:1256:905_1920x0_80_0_0_66eb5afda66c302253c93525d108cf01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenia, explosion

At Least One Killed, 20 Injured After Powerful Explosions Rock Yerevan, Armenia - Videos

10:35 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 14.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Sputnik / Go to the photo bankAn explosion in Yerevan
An explosion in Yerevan - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© Sputnik / Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
According to eyewitnesses, people may be trapped under the rubble.
A wave of explosions rocked the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday.
The first explosion took place at the Surmalu shopping mall, causing a huge fire. Several more blasts followed in the area adjacent to the mall, spokesperson for the country's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
According to preliminary data provided by the ministry, one person was killed in the blast, while 20 more were injured.
Videos showing the aftermath of the explosions have become available online.
Eyewitnesses said people may be trapped under the rubble. Fire brigades are currently working at the scene.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала