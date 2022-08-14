https://sputniknews.com/20220814/man-in-india-kills-estranged-wife-by-slitting-her-throat-at-family-court-after-decision-to-reunite-1099578613.html
Man in India Kills Estranged Wife by Slitting Her Throat at Family Court After Decision to Reunite
Man in India Kills Estranged Wife by Slitting Her Throat at Family Court After Decision to Reunite
The estranged couple filed for divorce and were attending a counselling session at Holenarasipura town court in Karnataka.
In a shocking incident, a man in India's Karnataka slit his wife's throat with a machete at a family court minutes after the couple agreed to bury their differences and reunite to save their seven-year marriage.After one-hour of counselling, the woman, identified as Chaitra, stepped out to go to the washroom with their child when the accused, Shivakumar, attacked her and slit her throat, leaving her bleeding profusely.The accused also tried to attack their child, but the bystanders intervened. The man attempted to flee after the attack but was caught by the crowd who handed him over to the police. Chaitra was rushed to hospital but doctors were unable to save her and she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
