Man Drives Car Into Barricade Near US Capitol, Opens Fire Before Killing Himself

Man Drives Car Into Barricade Near US Capitol, Opens Fire Before Killing Himself

The incident comes at a time when law enforcement authorities in the US are facing threats following the FBI's search of ex-President Trump's Mar-a-Lago... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

A man drove his car into the vehicle barricade outside the US Capitol early on Sunday and fired several shots into the air before fatally shooting himself. The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. at East Capitol Street and Second Street. According to DC's Metropolitan Police Department, when officers heard the gunfire, they started approaching the man when he shot himself. Police added that they are handling the investigation of the man's death and are also looking into his background.

