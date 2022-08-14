https://sputniknews.com/20220814/maloney-schiff-ask-for-urgent-briefing-on-potential-damage-from-trumps-storage-of-files-1099564607.html

Maloney, Schiff Ask For Urgent Briefing on Potential Damage From Trump's Storage of Files

Maloney, Schiff Ask For Urgent Briefing on Potential Damage From Trump's Storage of Files

"Former President Trump’s conduct has potentially put our national security at grave risk. This issue demands a full review, in addition to the ongoing law enforcement inquiry," Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in a Saturday letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.They asked for a damage assessment that would evaluate any possible harm to national security and asked for an urgent classified briefing on the review.The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with relevant materials, that Trump’s lawyer made a written statement in June saying that the former president had returned all classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida to the US government.According to the newspaper, the existence of such a statement could have made law enforcement officers think that Trump was not completely honest with investigators concerning the issue. It also might explain the criminal articles on the basis of which a search warrant was issued. In addition, the US Justice Department had access to security footage from Trump's residence, which raised concerns about documents being misused.The US federal court unsealed the search warrant, signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on August 5, which authorized a raid on Trump's residence until August 19. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) ultimately searched the facility on August 8.A receipt included with the search warrant shows that investigators took various documents, some of which included materials labeled "Top Secret."Trump said in a statement on Friday that all materials kept at the residence were declassified and securely stored.

