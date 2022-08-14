https://sputniknews.com/20220814/magnitude-59-earthquake-registered-off-coast-of-vanuatu-us-geological-survey-says-1099566495.html

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Vanuatu, US Geological Survey Says

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Registered Off Coast of Vanuatu, US Geological Survey Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - A 5.9-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Vanuatu in the South Pacific Ocean on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey's... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T05:22+0000

2022-08-14T05:22+0000

2022-08-14T05:22+0000

world

vanuatu

asia & pacific

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082087243_3:0:3260:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d05a700e21e7a40a50b4a71decb617.jpg

The earthquake was registered at 3:11 a.m. UTC (3:11 GMT). The epicenter of the earthquake was 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the Vanuatuan city of Luganville, at a depth of 10 kilometers.There is no immediate information about possible casualties or destruction.Sitting on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" at the meeting of two tectonic plates, Vanuatu frequently faces earthquakes that are sometimes accompanied by tsunami. In August alone, the island nation faced three earthquakes of a magnitude 5.0 and higher.

vanuatu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vanuatu, asia & pacific, earthquake