'Loud Deep Booming Sound' Heard Across North Utah Probably Meteor Trail or Flash
Reports of a loud noise over Utah that reportedly shook some homes first circulated at about 8:30am on Saturday morning. Utah Governor Spencer Cox went on Twitter to confirm it was not related to any seismic activity or the state’s military installations.
A loud “boom” that echoed across areas of northern Utah was probably a meteor, US National Weather Service officials said on Saturday.
Reports of the loud noise first flooded in at about 8:30am, with people from Orem to southern Idaho speculating online about its origins, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. The noise, captured on security cameras, is described as having shaken some homes.
Heard this while out on a run in SLC. We have confirmed it was not seismic/earthquake and not related to our military instillations. This is likely the best theory. https://t.co/mEGfjtveNE— Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 13, 2022
The office of Utah Governor Spencer Cox was quick to reassure residents, tweeting that officials had confirmed that the noise was not related to any seismic activity or military installations.
The University of Utah Seismograph Stations tweeted that “it was not an earthquake," and the Utah National Guard dispelled any speculation it might be from any military training.
Bolstering the meteor theory for this morning's #boom in #Utah, the two reddish pixels shown over Davis and Morgan counties are from the GOES-17 Lightning Mapper, but not associated with evidence of thunderstorm activity in satellite or radar. Likely the meteor trail/flash #utwx pic.twitter.com/qRO2Rsfca7— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2022
Subsequently, the National Weather Service’s office in Salt Lake City wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper appeared to have picked up the meteor’s trail flash over Davis and Morgan counties in northern Utah around 8:31am.
In addition to satellite lightning detection picking up on the flash/tail, we've now got video confirmation of the meteor heard across northern Utah, southern Idaho and elsewhere this morning. #utwx #idwx #wywx https://t.co/tG9NZHWWZo— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 13, 2022
The office also posted what it said was video confirmation of the meteor, filmed by a witness: the footage showed a bluish fireball skimming across the sky and then disappearing behind clouds.