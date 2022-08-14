International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Working as Usual After More Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Working as Usual After More Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Authorities

05:59 GMT 14.08.2022
Being updated
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics asked Moscow to help defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
As the Russian army and allied forces of Donetsk and Lugansk continue advancing in Ukraine, the situation remains tense in areas adjacent to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant which is the largest in Europe.
Ukrainian forces have been repeatedly shelling areas surrounding the NPP, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar. The Zaporozhye NPP has been under Russian control since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.
'They Should Come to Their Senses Before it is Too Late', Deputy Head of Kherson Region's Administration Says
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
05:51 GMT 14.08.2022
Zaporozhye NPP Working as Usual After More Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Authorities
The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally after yet another shelling by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP, which has been under the control of the Russian military since March. The Zaporozhye thermal power station was also targeted by Ukrainian troops.

"Some of the shells fell between the thermal power plant and the nuclear power plant, and some - on the thermal power plant. The nuclear power plant itself was not damaged and is operating normally. The air defense of the Russian army once again protected the site from the nuclear threat, which is being constantly provoked by Ukrainian nationalists," Rogov said.

On Friday, Rogov said that the Zaporozhye NPP could be mothballed if Ukrainian troops continue to shell its territory and infrastructure.
