LIVE UPDATES: Zaporozhye NPP Working as Usual After More Shelling By Ukrainian Troops - Authorities

As the Russian army and allied forces of Donetsk and Lugansk continue advancing in Ukraine, the situation remains tense in areas adjacent to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant which is the largest in Europe.
Ukrainian forces have been repeatedly shelling areas surrounding the NPP, including the local thermal power plant and the city of Energodar. The Zaporozhye NPP has been under Russian control since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine.
