Zaporozhye NPP Working as Usual After More Shelling by Ukrainian Troops - Authorities

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) is operating normally after yet another shelling by Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said.



On Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP, which has been under the control of the Russian military since March. The Zaporozhye thermal power station was also targeted by Ukrainian troops.



"Some of the shells fell between the thermal power plant and the nuclear power plant, and some - on the thermal power plant. The nuclear power plant itself was not damaged and is operating normally. The air defense of the Russian army once again protected the site from the nuclear threat, which is being constantly provoked by Ukrainian nationalists," Rogov said.



On Friday, Rogov said that the Zaporozhye NPP could be mothballed if Ukrainian troops continue to shell its territory and infrastructure.