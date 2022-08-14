International
LIVE From Yerevan, Armenia as Deadly Blast Rips Through Local Market
LIVE From Yerevan, Armenia as Deadly Blast Rips Through Local Market
A series of powerful explosions ripped through a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday, sparking a fire. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Yerevan, Armenia, where multiple explosions rocked the Surmalu retail market, killing at least one person and leaving dozens injured.The first explosion was followed by successive detonations, with unconfirmed reports suggesting that it could be fireworks exploding at a warehouse.The blast, whose cause is yet to be determined, led to a fire. Many people are feared to be trapped under the rubble. Firefighters and rescue services are working on the spot.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
LIVE From Yerevan, Armenia as Deadly Blast Rips Through Local Market

11:10 GMT 14.08.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 14.08.2022)
