International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/iranian-ambassador-confirms-acceleration-of-visa-issuance-to-afghans---kabul-1099589115.html
Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul
Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminyan during a meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T20:00+0000
2022-08-14T20:00+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan
iran
visas
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544709_0:150:2048:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4ac70704ce9451825d109fdf785f31.jpg
Muttaqi also asked Iranian colleagues to help Afghan citizens with employment in Iran and ensure the accessibility of workers' trips to the country, according to the department.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. Since then, a huge number of Afghans have been escaping from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, in fear of joblessness, hunger and the movement itself.The Taliban initially called on the population to stay in Afghanistan and help rebuild the state. However, recently, the movement has expressed belief that labor migration can help revive the national economy and improve the living conditions of Afghan people.
afghanistan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544709_0:594:2048:2130_1920x0_80_0_0_5ffb4749b3fb3160e8df459916215461.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, iran, visas, migrants

Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul

20:00 GMT 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Wakil KohsarФотографии эвакуации афганских граждан и вид сегодня на дорогу к аэропорту Кабула
Фотографии эвакуации афганских граждан и вид сегодня на дорогу к аэропорту Кабула - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / Wakil Kohsar
Subscribe
International
India
KABUL (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminyan during a meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed the upcoming acceleration of visa issuance to Afghans, in particular to migrant workers, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.
Muttaqi also asked Iranian colleagues to help Afghan citizens with employment in Iran and ensure the accessibility of workers' trips to the country, according to the department.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. Since then, a huge number of Afghans have been escaping from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, in fear of joblessness, hunger and the movement itself.
The Taliban initially called on the population to stay in Afghanistan and help rebuild the state. However, recently, the movement has expressed belief that labor migration can help revive the national economy and improve the living conditions of Afghan people.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала