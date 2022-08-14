https://sputniknews.com/20220814/iranian-ambassador-confirms-acceleration-of-visa-issuance-to-afghans---kabul-1099589115.html
Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul
Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminyan during a meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T20:00+0000
2022-08-14T20:00+0000
2022-08-14T20:00+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan
iran
visas
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544709_0:150:2048:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_9e4ac70704ce9451825d109fdf785f31.jpg
Muttaqi also asked Iranian colleagues to help Afghan citizens with employment in Iran and ensure the accessibility of workers' trips to the country, according to the department.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. Since then, a huge number of Afghans have been escaping from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, in fear of joblessness, hunger and the movement itself.The Taliban initially called on the population to stay in Afghanistan and help rebuild the state. However, recently, the movement has expressed belief that labor migration can help revive the national economy and improve the living conditions of Afghan people.
afghanistan
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099544709_0:594:2048:2130_1920x0_80_0_0_5ffb4749b3fb3160e8df459916215461.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, iran, visas, migrants
Iranian Ambassador Confirms Acceleration of Visa Issuance to Afghans - Kabul
KABUL (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminyan during a meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed the upcoming acceleration of visa issuance to Afghans, in particular to migrant workers, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said.
Muttaqi also asked Iranian colleagues to help Afghan citizens with employment in Iran and ensure the accessibility of workers' trips to the country, according to the department.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. Since then, a huge number of Afghans have been escaping from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, in fear of joblessness, hunger and the movement itself.
The Taliban initially called on the population to stay in Afghanistan and help rebuild the state. However, recently, the movement has expressed belief that labor migration can help revive the national economy and improve the living conditions of Afghan people.