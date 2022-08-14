https://sputniknews.com/20220814/iranian-ambassador-confirms-acceleration-of-visa-issuance-to-afghans---kabul-1099589115.html

KABUL (Sputnik) - Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahadur Aminyan during a meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday confirmed the... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

Muttaqi also asked Iranian colleagues to help Afghan citizens with employment in Iran and ensure the accessibility of workers' trips to the country, according to the department.The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, resulting in a deepening economic, humanitarian and security crisis. Since then, a huge number of Afghans have been escaping from their homeland to neighboring countries, including Iran, in fear of joblessness, hunger and the movement itself.The Taliban initially called on the population to stay in Afghanistan and help rebuild the state. However, recently, the movement has expressed belief that labor migration can help revive the national economy and improve the living conditions of Afghan people.

