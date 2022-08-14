International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220814/he-is-down-here-buzzing-around-ontario-premier-swallows-bee-live-during-news-conference-1099584940.html
'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference
'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference
Ford did not seem upset by the incident, as he calmly explained to those in attendance what just happened and even joked about how the video of this situation... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T15:59+0000
2022-08-14T15:59+0000
viral
ontario
doug ford
news conference
bees
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103997/85/1039978512_141:0:1780:922_1920x0_80_0_0_3081218d3c876c131bb7a5b155ec2230.jpg
Douglas Robert Ford Jr., the current premier of Ontario, ended up accidentally swallowing a bee as he was delivering a speech at a news conference, with the moment being captured on video.In the footage, Ford can be seen speaking as the careless insect flies in front of his face, before suddenly darting straight into the politician’s open mouth.To his credit, the premier seemed unperturbed by the sudden invasion of his orifice as he coughed and raised a hand to his face, apparently attempting to extricate the troublesome insect, before deciding to follow the opposite route and taking a swig from a water bottle.“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford simply said when a member of the audience asked him what was wrong.“I’m good. He’s down here, buzzing around right now,” he added, pointing at his stomach.The politician appeared to be in good humor, joking that, “if that was in the clip, this is going to be replayed over and over again.”
ontario
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103997/85/1039978512_346:0:1575:922_1920x0_80_0_0_ecac1d0509dceca8c548470d862b7a71.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ontario, doug ford, news conference, bees, video

'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference

15:59 GMT 14.08.2022
CC0 / Pixabay / Bee
Bee - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Ford did not seem upset by the incident, as he calmly explained to those in attendance what just happened and even joked about how the video of this situation is “going to be replayed over and over again.”
Douglas Robert Ford Jr., the current premier of Ontario, ended up accidentally swallowing a bee as he was delivering a speech at a news conference, with the moment being captured on video.
In the footage, Ford can be seen speaking as the careless insect flies in front of his face, before suddenly darting straight into the politician’s open mouth.
To his credit, the premier seemed unperturbed by the sudden invasion of his orifice as he coughed and raised a hand to his face, apparently attempting to extricate the troublesome insect, before deciding to follow the opposite route and taking a swig from a water bottle.
“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford simply said when a member of the audience asked him what was wrong.
“I’m good. He’s down here, buzzing around right now,” he added, pointing at his stomach.
The politician appeared to be in good humor, joking that, “if that was in the clip, this is going to be replayed over and over again.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала