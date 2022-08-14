https://sputniknews.com/20220814/he-is-down-here-buzzing-around-ontario-premier-swallows-bee-live-during-news-conference-1099584940.html

'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference

'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference

Ford did not seem upset by the incident, as he calmly explained to those in attendance what just happened and even joked about how the video of this situation... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T15:59+0000

2022-08-14T15:59+0000

2022-08-14T15:59+0000

viral

ontario

doug ford

news conference

bees

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103997/85/1039978512_141:0:1780:922_1920x0_80_0_0_3081218d3c876c131bb7a5b155ec2230.jpg

Douglas Robert Ford Jr., the current premier of Ontario, ended up accidentally swallowing a bee as he was delivering a speech at a news conference, with the moment being captured on video.In the footage, Ford can be seen speaking as the careless insect flies in front of his face, before suddenly darting straight into the politician’s open mouth.To his credit, the premier seemed unperturbed by the sudden invasion of his orifice as he coughed and raised a hand to his face, apparently attempting to extricate the troublesome insect, before deciding to follow the opposite route and taking a swig from a water bottle.“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford simply said when a member of the audience asked him what was wrong.“I’m good. He’s down here, buzzing around right now,” he added, pointing at his stomach.The politician appeared to be in good humor, joking that, “if that was in the clip, this is going to be replayed over and over again.”

ontario

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ontario, doug ford, news conference, bees, video