https://sputniknews.com/20220814/he-is-down-here-buzzing-around-ontario-premier-swallows-bee-live-during-news-conference-1099584940.html
'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference
'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference
Ford did not seem upset by the incident, as he calmly explained to those in attendance what just happened and even joked about how the video of this situation... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T15:59+0000
2022-08-14T15:59+0000
2022-08-14T15:59+0000
viral
ontario
doug ford
news conference
bees
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103997/85/1039978512_141:0:1780:922_1920x0_80_0_0_3081218d3c876c131bb7a5b155ec2230.jpg
Douglas Robert Ford Jr., the current premier of Ontario, ended up accidentally swallowing a bee as he was delivering a speech at a news conference, with the moment being captured on video.In the footage, Ford can be seen speaking as the careless insect flies in front of his face, before suddenly darting straight into the politician’s open mouth.To his credit, the premier seemed unperturbed by the sudden invasion of his orifice as he coughed and raised a hand to his face, apparently attempting to extricate the troublesome insect, before deciding to follow the opposite route and taking a swig from a water bottle.“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford simply said when a member of the audience asked him what was wrong.“I’m good. He’s down here, buzzing around right now,” he added, pointing at his stomach.The politician appeared to be in good humor, joking that, “if that was in the clip, this is going to be replayed over and over again.”
ontario
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103997/85/1039978512_346:0:1575:922_1920x0_80_0_0_ecac1d0509dceca8c548470d862b7a71.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ontario, doug ford, news conference, bees, video
'He is Down Here, Buzzing Around': Ontario Premier Swallows Bee Live During News Conference
Ford did not seem upset by the incident, as he calmly explained to those in attendance what just happened and even joked about how the video of this situation is “going to be replayed over and over again.”
Douglas Robert Ford Jr., the current premier of Ontario, ended up accidentally swallowing a bee as he was delivering a speech at a news conference, with the moment being captured on video.
In the footage, Ford can be seen speaking as the careless insect flies in front of his face, before suddenly darting straight into the politician’s open mouth.
To his credit, the premier seemed unperturbed by the sudden invasion of his orifice as he coughed and raised a hand to his face, apparently attempting to extricate the troublesome insect, before deciding to follow the opposite route and taking a swig from a water bottle.
“I just swallowed a bee,” Ford simply said when a member of the audience asked him what was wrong.
“I’m good. He’s down here, buzzing around right now,” he added, pointing at his stomach.
The politician appeared to be in good humor, joking that, “if that was in the clip, this is going to be replayed over and over again.”