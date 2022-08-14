https://sputniknews.com/20220814/fox-news-host-brian-kilmeade-used-photoshopped-image-of-judge-who-signed-trump-warrant-1099562677.html

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Used Photoshopped Image of Judge Who Signed Trump Warrant

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Used Photoshopped Image of Judge Who Signed Trump Warrant

Brian Kilmeade is a political commentator for Fox News, co-hosting the morning television show Fox & Friends and a Fox News Radio program. Kilmeade, acting as... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, Brian Kilmeade showed a photoshopped image of the Judge who signed off on the warrant the FBI used to raid former President Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago residence.While speaking about the judge, Kilmeade showcased a picture credited to the Twitter account @whatimemetosay (what I meme to say) but did not acknowledge that the picture was fake. The image appeared to show US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart sitting on a private Jet while holding a bottle of whiskey and a box of Oreos as his feet are being massaged by Ghislaine Maxwell.Maxwell is currently in prison for her role in helping Jeffery Epstein run a pedophile ring for powerful and rich clients. The photo Kilmeade showcased was an amalgamation of two photos, one of Maxwell massaging Epstein’s feet and one from Reinhart’s social media when he posted about watching the New York Giants while preparing for a hurricane in 2017.Guest Sean Hannity responded to the photo, pointing out that it was not actually of Reinhart. “I think that’s actually a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [Reinhart’s] head on there,” Hannity stated. Kilmeade still didn’t acknowledge the photoshop, saying, “It might be his plane. Who knows?”Kilmeade would eventually admit that the photo was doctored, posting on Twitter that the image was used “in jest.”Fox News previously found itself in hot water after it used images from Minneapolis while reporting on the “autonomous zone” in Seattle during the George Floyd protests. It also posted digitally altered photos in that story.

