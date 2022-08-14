International
Africa
Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria - Authorities
At least fifty people have died as a result of floods in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of the local emergency management agency, said on Sunday.
"So, when you go around the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died," Yusuf said during a press conference, as quoted by Nigerian broadcaster Channels Television.According to the official, the flood also destroyed "thousands" of homes in the state. Local authorities reportedly set up 11 camps to provide temporary housing for those left homeless.
Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria - Authorities

21:08 GMT 14.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least fifty people have died as a result of floods in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of the local emergency management agency, said on Sunday.
"So, when you go around the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died," Yusuf said during a press conference, as quoted by Nigerian broadcaster Channels Television.
According to the official, the flood also destroyed "thousands" of homes in the state. Local authorities reportedly set up 11 camps to provide temporary housing for those left homeless.
