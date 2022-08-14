https://sputniknews.com/20220814/fifty-people-killed-in-floods-in-nigeria---authorities-1099591834.html
Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria - Authorities
Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least fifty people have died as a result of floods in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of the local... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T21:08+0000
2022-08-14T21:08+0000
2022-08-14T21:08+0000
africa
nigeria
floods
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099591542_7:0:1575:882_1920x0_80_0_0_ff41cd94038aaf9a2ef629cbb1febe27.png
"So, when you go around the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died," Yusuf said during a press conference, as quoted by Nigerian broadcaster Channels Television.According to the official, the flood also destroyed "thousands" of homes in the state. Local authorities reportedly set up 11 camps to provide temporary housing for those left homeless.
nigeria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099591542_203:0:1379:882_1920x0_80_0_0_e36d15c2467391cc1f18dcd7edde7232.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nigeria, floods
Fifty People Killed in Floods in Nigeria - Authorities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least fifty people have died as a result of floods in the Nigerian state of Jigawa, Sani Yusuf, the executive secretary of the local emergency management agency, said on Sunday.
"So, when you go around the state, we lost about 50 people to the flood now. Even yesterday, seven people from the same family died," Yusuf said during a press conference, as quoted by Nigerian broadcaster Channels Television.
According to the official, the flood also destroyed "thousands" of homes in the state. Local authorities reportedly set up 11 camps to provide temporary housing for those left homeless.