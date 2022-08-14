EU Criticizes Taliban's Political System in Afghanistan Over 'Lack of Inclusivity'

International
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) stormed to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation.
"One year ago, the Taliban broke their promises towards the Afghan people and the international community to negotiate a settlement to the decades-long Afghan conflict. Instead, they have overthrown the constitutionally-based Afghan government by force, and the Taliban have failed to establish an inclusive political system, thereby denying the aspirations of the Afghan people," the EEAS said in a statement.The European Union pointed out that the Taliban infringe on woman's rights by denying girls access to secondary education, introducing obligatory clothing rules and restricting free movement, which isolates women from economic and public life. Mechanisms protecting women and children from violence and forced marriages were also dismantled, contributing to rising domestic violence, the EEAS noted.Brussels also blamed the radical movement for abusing ethnic and religious groups, including Hazaras and Shia people."Violations and abuses include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, ill-treatment, and intimidation. Freedom of opinion, expression, press, peaceful assembly and association are being violated," the statement said.The EU added that it restored "minimal presence" in the country and ensures continued humanitarian support to the Afghan population in cooperation with international partners.An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country last August. *The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
11:27 GMT 14.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ebrahim NorooziTaliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban*, which seized power in Afghanistan a year ago and formed a new government, failed to form "an inclusive political system" and continue to violate human rights, the EU External Action Service (EEAS) said on Sunday.
"One year ago, the Taliban broke their promises towards the Afghan people and the international community to negotiate a settlement to the decades-long Afghan conflict. Instead, they have overthrown the constitutionally-based Afghan government by force, and the Taliban have failed to establish an inclusive political system, thereby denying the aspirations of the Afghan people," the EEAS said in a statement.
The European Union pointed out that the Taliban infringe on woman's rights by denying girls access to secondary education, introducing obligatory clothing rules and restricting free movement, which isolates women from economic and public life. Mechanisms protecting women and children from violence and forced marriages were also dismantled, contributing to rising domestic violence, the EEAS noted.
Brussels also blamed the radical movement for abusing ethnic and religious groups, including Hazaras and Shia people.
"Violations and abuses include extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, ill-treatment, and intimidation. Freedom of opinion, expression, press, peaceful assembly and association are being violated," the statement said.
The EU added that it restored "minimal presence" in the country and ensures continued humanitarian support to the Afghan population in cooperation with international partners.
An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country last August.
*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
