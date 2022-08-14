International
Ecuador's President Says Diagnosed With Melanoma Skin Cancer
Ecuador’s President Says Diagnosed With Melanoma Skin Cancer
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso says he has been diagnosed with melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer, and will travel to the United States to undergo additional testing.
Lasso underwent surgery on July 29, 2022, in Ecuador for a lesion on his right eyelid that was thought to be basal cell carcinoma, another type of skin cancer, but test results indicate that it is actually melanoma, according to the president’s Sunday statement to the media, quoted by the Ecuadorian Ecuavisa TV channel.The president told Ecuadorian media that he will make a personal trip to the United States to undergo medical screening there.Lasso informed the National Assembly on Friday that he would be absent from the country on August 16-21 to undergo medical studies in Houston, Texas.
Ecuador’s President Says Diagnosed With Melanoma Skin Cancer

23:58 GMT 14.08.2022
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at a Military Ceremony
Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso at a Military Ceremony
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso says he has been diagnosed with melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer, and will travel to the United States to undergo additional testing.
Lasso underwent surgery on July 29, 2022, in Ecuador for a lesion on his right eyelid that was thought to be basal cell carcinoma, another type of skin cancer, but test results indicate that it is actually melanoma, according to the president’s Sunday statement to the media, quoted by the Ecuadorian Ecuavisa TV channel.
The president told Ecuadorian media that he will make a personal trip to the United States to undergo medical screening there.
Lasso informed the National Assembly on Friday that he would be absent from the country on August 16-21 to undergo medical studies in Houston, Texas.
