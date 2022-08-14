https://sputniknews.com/20220814/ecuadors-president-says-diagnosed-with-melanoma-skin-cancer-1099593041.html

Ecuador’s President Says Diagnosed With Melanoma Skin Cancer

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso says he has been diagnosed with melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer, and will travel... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

Lasso underwent surgery on July 29, 2022, in Ecuador for a lesion on his right eyelid that was thought to be basal cell carcinoma, another type of skin cancer, but test results indicate that it is actually melanoma, according to the president’s Sunday statement to the media, quoted by the Ecuadorian Ecuavisa TV channel.The president told Ecuadorian media that he will make a personal trip to the United States to undergo medical screening there.Lasso informed the National Assembly on Friday that he would be absent from the country on August 16-21 to undergo medical studies in Houston, Texas.

