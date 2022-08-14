https://sputniknews.com/20220814/driver-crashes-into-crowd-in-pennsylvania-injuring-over-dozen-people---reports-1099566119.html

Driver Crashes Into Crowd in Pennsylvania, Injuring Over Dozen People - Reports

Over a dozen people were injured in Berwick, Pennsylvania, when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered to commemorate the victims of a deadly...

WBRE-TV said that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant.Natalie Buyny, Spokeswoman for Geisinger Medical Center told NBC in a statement that there were 13 injured people following the crash.Berwick residents gathered on Saturday for an event to raise funds for the families of the victims of a house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week in neighboring Nescopeck.

