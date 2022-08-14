Driver Crashes Into Crowd in Pennsylvania, Injuring Over Dozen People - Reports

International
WBRE-TV said that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant.Natalie Buyny, Spokeswoman for Geisinger Medical Center told NBC in a statement that there were 13 injured people following the crash.Berwick residents gathered on Saturday for an event to raise funds for the families of the victims of a house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week in neighboring Nescopeck.
us, pennsylvania, driving, crowd, accident

04:46 GMT 14.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub / Police Crime Scene Tape
Police Crime Scene Tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Jobs For Felons Hub /
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Over a dozen people were injured in Berwick, Pennsylvania, when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered to commemorate the victims of a deadly house fire, US media report.
WBRE-TV said that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant.
Natalie Buyny, Spokeswoman for Geisinger Medical Center told NBC in a statement that there were 13 injured people following the crash.
"As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Geisinger is providing care for 13 patients from an incident in Berwick. Staff is assessing and triaging patients for appropriate care," Buyny said.
Berwick residents gathered on Saturday for an event to raise funds for the families of the victims of a house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week in neighboring Nescopeck.
