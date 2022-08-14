https://sputniknews.com/20220814/driver-crashes-into-crowd-in-pennsylvania-injuring-over-dozen-people---reports-1099566119.html
Driver Crashes Into Crowd in Pennsylvania, Injuring Over Dozen People - Reports
Driver Crashes Into Crowd in Pennsylvania, Injuring Over Dozen People - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Over a dozen people were injured in Berwick, Pennsylvania, when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered to commemorate the victims of a deadly... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-14T04:46+0000
2022-08-14T04:46+0000
2022-08-14T04:46+0000
americas
us
pennsylvania
driving
crowd
accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_0:139:1920:1219_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe5191d293640bed04f1ff69b830a53.jpg
WBRE-TV said that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant.Natalie Buyny, Spokeswoman for Geisinger Medical Center told NBC in a statement that there were 13 injured people following the crash.Berwick residents gathered on Saturday for an event to raise funds for the families of the victims of a house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week in neighboring Nescopeck.
americas
pennsylvania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/19/1081869502_56:0:1865:1357_1920x0_80_0_0_22416dc026167269dd524c6653c97ac5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, pennsylvania, driving, crowd, accident
Driver Crashes Into Crowd in Pennsylvania, Injuring Over Dozen People - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Over a dozen people were injured in Berwick, Pennsylvania, when a vehicle struck a crowd gathered to commemorate the victims of a deadly house fire, US media report.
WBRE-TV said that the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m. local time (22:30 GMT) on Saturday outside the Intoxicology Department restaurant.
Natalie Buyny, Spokeswoman for Geisinger Medical Center told NBC in a statement that there were 13 injured people following the crash.
"As of 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, Geisinger is providing care for 13 patients from an incident in Berwick. Staff is assessing and triaging patients for appropriate care," Buyny said.
Berwick residents gathered on Saturday for an event to raise funds for the families of the victims of a house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week in neighboring Nescopeck.