Downpours in South Korea Result in 14 Deaths - Reports
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the heavy rains and flooding in South Korea has gone up to 14, another four people remain missing, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing local authorities.
The number of injured stands at 18, while 7,480 people have been evacuated across South Korea.
On Friday, Yonhap reported that the death toll from the floods stood at 13. On Thursday night, the body of one of the missing people, reportedly a woman in her 50s, was found in southern Seoul. The woman got sucked into a manhole along with her younger brother in his 40s.
The floods in South Korea are devastating and many people are now on the roofs of their cars trying to survive the severe floods.
A total of 2,676 houses and buildings have been flooded in South Korea, mostly in Seoul.
On Thursday evening, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) lifted the weather warning for heavy rain in most of South Korea’s regions.