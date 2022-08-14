International
Death Toll From Floods in China’s Sichuan Rises to Seven - Emergency Authorities
Death Toll From Floods in China's Sichuan Rises to Seven - Emergency Authorities
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A total of seven people have died as a result of floods in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, regional emergency authorities said. 14.08.2022, Sputnik International
On Saturday, local authorities issued a warning about heavy rains and possible flooding in the town of Longmenshan, located in the county of Pengzhou. Later, reports emerged of four deaths resulting from the floods.Regional emergency authorities said on Weibo on Sunday that a total of seven people have died amid floods in Sichuan.Several tourists who did not have time to evacuate have reportedly gone missing on a local mountain river after a flash flood washed them away.Last month, at least six people died and another 12 went missing amid floods in northern Sichuan, in the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A total of seven people have died as a result of floods in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, regional emergency authorities said.
On Saturday, local authorities issued a warning about heavy rains and possible flooding in the town of Longmenshan, located in the county of Pengzhou. Later, reports emerged of four deaths resulting from the floods.
Regional emergency authorities said on Weibo on Sunday that a total of seven people have died amid floods in Sichuan.
Several tourists who did not have time to evacuate have reportedly gone missing on a local mountain river after a flash flood washed them away.
Last month, at least six people died and another 12 went missing amid floods in northern Sichuan, in the Beichuan Qiang Autonomous County.
