Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 3 - Armenian Emergency Ministry

Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 3 - Armenian Emergency Ministry

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan has risen to three people, as two more bodies... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A body of the third victim was removed from the rubble," the ministry said.Earlier in the day, rescuers found the body of the second person.Meanwhile, the number of those injured in the incident increased to 61, according to the Armenian Health Ministry. The condition of 36 of them is assessed as moderate, 22 people have been discharged from the hospital.The Yerevan City Council reported 27 people missing after the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital on Sunday.Earlier in the day, the explosion occurred at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, injuring a huge number of people. According to the Yerevan City Council, it was a warehouse of pyrotechnic materials that exploded at the scene.

