Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 3 - Armenian Emergency Ministry
Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 3 - Armenian Emergency Ministry
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan has risen to three people, as two more bodies... 14.08.2022
"A body of the third victim was removed from the rubble," the ministry said.Earlier in the day, rescuers found the body of the second person.Meanwhile, the number of those injured in the incident increased to 61, according to the Armenian Health Ministry. The condition of 36 of them is assessed as moderate, 22 people have been discharged from the hospital.The Yerevan City Council reported 27 people missing after the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital on Sunday.Earlier in the day, the explosion occurred at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, injuring a huge number of people. According to the Yerevan City Council, it was a warehouse of pyrotechnic materials that exploded at the scene.
armenia
yerevan
Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 3 - Armenian Emergency Ministry
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan has risen to three people, as two more bodies were removed from the rubble, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.
"A body of the third victim was removed from the rubble," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, rescuers found the body of the second person.
Meanwhile, the number of those injured in the incident increased to 61, according to the Armenian Health Ministry. The condition of 36 of them is assessed as moderate, 22 people have been discharged from the hospital.
The Yerevan City Council reported 27 people missing after the explosion at the Surmalu market in the Armenian capital on Sunday.
"As of the moment, three people were killed, 61 injured, 27 went missing as a result of the explosion in the Surmalu shopping center," Levon Sardaryan, press secretary of the Yerevan mayor's office, wrote on social networks.
Earlier in the day, the explosion occurred at the Surmalu market in Yerevan, injuring a huge number of people. According to the Yerevan City Council, it was a warehouse of pyrotechnic materials that exploded at the scene.